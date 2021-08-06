Thomas F. Kurth

ELKHART, IN - Thomas Franklin Kurth, age 85, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday August 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 13, 1936 in Lima, OH. On November 28, 1957 in Hobart, IN, he married Barbara E. Kane who preceded him in death on December 3, 2020.

Tom graduated from Hobart High School in 1954 and Wittenberg University in 1958. His coaching career spanned years, first at Griffith High School from 1958 to 1965, then at Elkhart / Elkhart Central High School from 1966 to 2009, retiring with a 278-140-5 football record and a 177 - 26 track record. Tom was best known as "Coach". His greatest joy in coaching came from helping all athletes find success at the next level. Coach helped over 97 athletes receive full-tuition scholarships during his tenure. In addition to coaching, he was a driver's education teacher for over 50 years. Many will say "if he wasn't your coach he taught you how to drive".