FORTVILLE, IN - Thomas F. Morris, age 84 of Fortville passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home. He was born August 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late William Morris and Lyda (VanArkel) Vanbuskirk.Tom received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Western Michigan University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1955-1958 and married Carol (Brown) on April 28, 1962. They were lifelong residents of Valparaiso, IN and moved to Fortville 10 years ago to be near their daughters and families. Prior to retiring Tom was a sales representative for McGill / Emerson Manufacturing.