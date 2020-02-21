Thomas F. Petrites

He is survived by his loving wife Kim of 50 years; four children: Amy (Brandt) Lindquist, Tim (John Lenti) Petrites, Kevin (Sara) Petrites, Bridget Petrites; four grandchildren: Kaden and Riley Petrites and Reeve and Asher Lindquist; and his nine brothers and sisters: Virginia Petrites, Joseph Petrites, Francie Stamate, Janet Petrites (his special caretaker), Rosemary Petrites, Vincent (Seyem) Petrites, Theresa (Hank) Wilkinson, Marie (Bill) Murphy, Michael (Paula) Petrites; and sister-in-law Ann Petrites. Preceded in death by brother Edward and brother-in-law Fred "Fritz" Stamate. Tom was born and raised in Gary, IN. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1958, attended college at St. Joseph's, served in the Army National Guard, and served and protected his community in the Gary Police Department with 40 years of service. He was an active member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where he was an Altar Server and sang in the funeral choir. Tom was also an active member of the F.O.P. #061 Ben K. Perry Lodge, the American Legion Post #20, the Marian Cenacle, Bishop's Guild, and a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society.