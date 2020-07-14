Thomas F. Timm

Thomas F. Timm

{{featured_button_text}}

HEGEWISCH, IL - Thomas F. Timm, age 61, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Loving brother of Ralph (Tina) Timm Jr. and Holly (Mark) Popczak. Caring uncle of Angelina and Vincent Timm.

Survived by many aunts, uncles and friends. Preceded in death by parents: Joan and Ralph E. Timm Sr. Tommy will be truly missed.

Private Services. Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL, (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts