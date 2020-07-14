HEGEWISCH, IL - Thomas F. Timm, age 61, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Loving brother of Ralph (Tina) Timm Jr. and Holly (Mark) Popczak. Caring uncle of Angelina and Vincent Timm.
Survived by many aunts, uncles and friends. Preceded in death by parents: Joan and Ralph E. Timm Sr. Tommy will be truly missed.
Private Services. Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL, (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.
