Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEGEWISCH, IL - Thomas F. Timm, age 61, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Loving brother of Ralph (Tina) Timm Jr. and Holly (Mark) Popczak. Caring uncle of Angelina and Vincent Timm.

Survived by many aunts, uncles and friends. Preceded in death by parents: Joan and Ralph E. Timm Sr. Tommy will be truly missed.