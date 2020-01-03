Thomas Ferguson

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER, TOM
12/29/1956 - 1/3/2006
It has been 14 years since you left us. We still Miss you as if it were yesterday. Your Loving Mother & Brother.
