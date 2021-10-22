Thomas Francis Murrray

Thomas Francis Murray
Aug. 9, 1931 — Oct. 12, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN — Thomas F. Murray 90 years old and lifelong resident of Highland, IN passed away at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday October 12, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST. Tom was born August 9, 1931 in Youngstown, OH to loving parents Lawrence and Eleanor (Reese) Murray. The family later moved to Hammond and East Chicago when he was 12 years old. Tom is survived by one daughter, Lynne Murray (Schererville, IN). He is preceded in death by Lucille Murray (nee Janicki d. 2020), the love of his life of 68 years, and also his eldest daughter, Luanne Murray Zieba (d. 1994). He was also preceded in death by several other close family members including, Loretta (Bob) Wilson, Bill (Betty) Murray, Patrick (Joyce) Murray and nephew Bill (Sue) Murray.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., in Highland, IN. Funeral Catholic mass will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. in Dyer, IN with Father Niblick officiating. Following the funeral, a procession to Chapel Lawn Cemetery Graveside located at 8178 Cline Ave in Crown Point. A proper Marine Corp burial will be held to honor Sgt. Thomas F. Murray's USMC service to his country. The family hopes you will join our celebration of his life.
Tom enjoyed his work, family, friends, church and neighbors. He had a very fulfilling 36-year career with Calumet Construction in Hammond, IN where he was Vice President of Cost Control. After retirement, Tom also spent many years as a consultant and Grievance Facilitator with the Construction Advancement Foundation and working part-time at Wicker Park Golf Course. Tom was proud of his family and loved being a dad. Seeing his children become independent with careers to call their own was his number one goal. He'd say, "life is not easy and you need to be well educated –good grades and college are an expectation." Seeing his daughter, Lynne, graduate from Notre Dame was a highlight for him! He was beaming! Tom's relentless support of his children and nieces/nephews provided the lift they needed in life to soar. Truly an amazing husband, father, brother and uncle in all respects.
Dad was a lifelong Fighting Irish and Chicago Bears football fan and often found screaming at the TV if they were losing against a tough competitor. He even set one of his heart surgeries around the Chicago Bulls (Michael Jordan era) NBA play-off schedules. He was happiest sitting beside Lucille, watching sports or going to their many favorite restaurant spots. He loved having family cookouts and pool parties and could even be found talking to the floating inflatable "Flippy" dolphins ("They are real ya' know") as he cleaned the pool late at night after a party. He golfed for many years in various leagues and enjoyed the sport…..never getting the best score in a foursome, but immensely enjoying the company.
Over the years, he enjoyed his neighbors and would often be spotted out in the front lawn talking to his neighbors including Lee Hicks, Thomas Struhs, Dutch Vandyke, Leonard Sporman, Ron Spiegele, Ken Knauss and anyone else who was out and about. In his later years, he would lean on Ray Puntillo a lot to help him with things around the house that he could no longer manage. Ray would even bandage him up when he fell multiple times. He thrived with his live in caregiver, Sam. Sam helped him get through the most difficult days with joy. What a blessing you all are were in his life. Thank you
In the end though, Dad's character, integrity, servitude to others and genuine kindness will be his lifelong legacy. He would say to me many times throughout life's challenges "the man complained he had no shoes until he saw a man with no feet". Always the teacher, always the friend, always our family leader and Murray family Patriarch. Thank you, Dad for the life you led so gracefully. It is well, it is well with your soul. God bless you. We all miss you terribly and will love you always. Say hi to Mom, Luanne and all the family up in Heaven because God has spoken clearly, faithful servant, "God, your order is UP!" www.fagenmiller.com