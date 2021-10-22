Thomas Francis Murrray

Tom enjoyed his work, family, friends, church and neighbors. He had a very fulfilling 36-year career with Calumet Construction in Hammond, IN where he was Vice President of Cost Control. After retirement, Tom also spent many years as a consultant and Grievance Facilitator with the Construction Advancement Foundation and working part-time at Wicker Park Golf Course. Tom was proud of his family and loved being a dad. Seeing his children become independent with careers to call their own was his number one goal. He'd say, "life is not easy and you need to be well educated –good grades and college are an expectation." Seeing his daughter, Lynne, graduate from Notre Dame was a highlight for him! He was beaming! Tom's relentless support of his children and nieces/nephews provided the lift they needed in life to soar. Truly an amazing husband, father, brother and uncle in all respects.