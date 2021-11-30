Aug. 9, 1940 - Nov. 27, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Thomas Fred Malone 81 of Chesterton, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was born August 9, 1940 in Wautauga, Tennessee.

Thomas is survived by his wife Linda whom he married on May 19, 1978; his children: Donna (Chris) Malone Hudson, Patti (Stewart Jr.) Merdian, Stephen Michael Malone and Josh Malone; his stepchildren: Lisa Bunning and Michael Tidwell. Also surviving him are numerous grandchildren, his brother Terry Malone and "special brother" Sam Malone. He was preceded in death by his parents and step son-in-law Paul.

Thomas was a supervisor at Bethlehem Steel for 45 years, then took a job at Reith Riley for nine years and lastly was a bus driver and helped with patient activities at Addison Pointe in Chesterton. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hobart and the IHSAA for 50 years, was an army veteran, and an avid sports fan. Thomas officiated many sports games from high school games to college games and received multiple awards throughout his officiating career. He never went anywhere without running into people he knew.

Funeral services and visitation for Thomas will be private. Place of final rest will be in McCool Cemetery in Portage. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso is in charge of arrangements.