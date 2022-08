CARMEL - Thomas Frederick Moehl, 89, of Carmel, died July 28, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. August 3, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel. Visitation on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel. Burial at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com.