Thomas G. Lyons

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Thomas G. Lyons, age 79, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 5, 2021 in his home. Beloved husband of Audrey Lyons (nee Kryszak) for 55 years; Loving father of Steven (Sue) Lyons, Randy Lyons, Derrek Lyons, Max (Cindy) Lyons, and Rachel Lyons; Loving grandfather of Mackenzie, Tyler, Carly, Ryder, and Trysten; Dear brother of Nancy (late Harry) Tucker and the late Terry Lyons; Brother-in-law of Nancie Lyons; Kind uncle of several nieces and nephews; Good friend Alice (late Bob) Gruszka and Bobby Gruszka (considered to be the 5th son). Preceded in death by his parents George and Dolores Lyons.

Thomas was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from Ford Motor Company after 37 years of being an electrician. He enjoyed many hobbies, especially hunting, scuba diving and driving his Corvette. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Memorial visitation Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN.

Memorial contributions may be given to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org. (A tribute page was created under Thomas Lyons)