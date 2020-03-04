HEBRON, IN - Thomas H. Daley, age 75, of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020. Thomas is survived by his brother, David Daley; sister, Barbara (Barry) Lobody; and brother, Bruce Daley; nieces and nephews: Barry Lobody, David (Kim) Daley, Bruce (Cathy) Lobody, Kathleen Daley Pundrich, Brian (Tonya) Lobody, Jennifer Lobody Thompson, Cherry Daley and Matthew Daley. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard Harold Daley and Marguerite Emma Daley.

Thomas was a retired Millwright from US Steel and most recently worked at NITCO in the Maintenance Department. After retirement, he moved to Jasper County, Indiana where he lived the rest of his life on the Kankakee River. Thomas was always kind and helpful to anyone in need. He was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Demotte. Tom enjoyed baking and delivering those treats to his many friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00PM with Pastor Jim Alblas officiating. Thomas will be laid to rest at Demotte Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given in remembrance of Tom, to the First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte Indiana. View Tom's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.