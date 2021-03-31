 Skip to main content
Thomas Hamilton

Thomas Hamilton

Thomas Hamilton

Thomas Hamilton

July 11, 1946 — March 31, 2016

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAD, THOMAS HAMILTON —

It's been 5 years since you've been gone, the days don't get any easier, we think about you all the time and would love to hear your voice and see your Loving face again. It's hard not having you here, our world changed when you died, you took a piece of our hearts with you. We love and miss you tremendously. Love Prudence & Tanya

