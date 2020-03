IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAD, THOMAS HAMILTON July 11, 1946 - March 31, 2016.

Dad, It's been 4 years and we miss you like crazy.

We love you so much. Your Loving Daughters, Prudence and Tanya