CALUMET CITY, IL - Thomas Hobgood, age 62, of Calumet City, IL passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, after a lionhearted battle with medical issues in recent months. Even through all he endured during his hospitalization, Thomas maintained his courageous constitution and kind disposition with which he treated others on even his hardest days; always with a sweet smile on his face.

Mr. Hobgood is survived by children: Anuhea and Kyley; mother, Olga Erwin; sisters: Maria, Susan, Anna (Dana), Alicia, Kendall (Steve); and brother, James (Sherry); uncles; aunts; numerous cousins; and dear friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by devoted wife, Rachele Hobgood, whom he sorely missed; father, John J.L. Hobgood; and his brother, John Jay Hobgood.

A memorial service for Thomas will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Schroeder–Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing IL at 6:00 P.M. with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Friends may visit with family from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.

After graduating from St. Ignatius High School, he enlisted in the Army and would become a Ranger. His decorations included his Army Achievement Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Parachute Badge, and Ranger Tab. He would continue his service with the Illinois Army National Guard; Hawaii Army National Guard, 29th SIB, and retired as Sergeant. During his time in Hawaii while working toward Army Officer Candidate School and Honolulu Police Department Candidate school he cultivated a passion for serving the public.

As a young man he enjoyed his time on the North Shore watching the waves break, with the trade winds at his back as he surfed. While on Oahu, he would meet his "Honey Rachele" and they would enjoy a beautiful union of 22 years. Thomas found his highest achievement in the pursuit of happiness for those he loved by role of ardent husband, father, son, brother, and friend who stood firm in the face of adversity as a pillar of strength and will truly be missed.