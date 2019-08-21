{{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL, IN - Thomas "Holmes" Hughes, 74, of Lowell, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons: Thomas (Lori Petralia), William (Shannon), Gregory (Misty Hill), Jason (Kristen), all of Lowell; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and a sister, Diane (Jerry) Pittman of Cedar Lake.

Tom was a retired Carpenter with Local #1005, Merrillville, after nearly 50 years, and was a member of Lowell's Moose Lodge, #2437. He was an avid reader who loved listening to and playing music with his sons.

Cremation will precede a Gathering in his honor, August 24, beginning at 2:00PM at the Lowell Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements handled by SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Lowell.

