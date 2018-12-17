LOWELL, IN - Thomas Hutchings 81, of Lowell, passed away peacefully Friday, December 14, 2018, surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by children: Debbie Buchler of Schererville, Carol (Joe) Black of Indianapolis, Eddie (Jamie) Hutchings of IL; step children, Cindy (Philip) Slosman, Dale Thomas Brown, both of Hebron, Mickey (Pat) Nagle of OH, Patty (Jason) McLane of Avon; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Eichelberger of Griffith and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, parents Aaron and Mamie and his brother Gene.
Tom was a retired Electrician with LTV Steel, was a member of Lowell's First United Methodist Church and Duck's Unlimited. Visitation, Wednesday, December 19 from 10:00-12:00, Concluding with Funeral Services at 12PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.