Try 1 month for 99¢

LOWELL, IN - Thomas Hutchings 81, of Lowell, passed away peacefully Friday, December 14, 2018, surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by children: Debbie Buchler of Schererville, Carol (Joe) Black of Indianapolis, Eddie (Jamie) Hutchings of IL; step children, Cindy (Philip) Slosman, Dale Thomas Brown, both of Hebron, Mickey (Pat) Nagle of OH, Patty (Jason) McLane of Avon; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Eichelberger of Griffith and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, parents Aaron and Mamie and his brother Gene.

Tom was a retired Electrician with LTV Steel, was a member of Lowell's First United Methodist Church and Duck's Unlimited. Visitation, Wednesday, December 19 from 10:00-12:00, Concluding with Funeral Services at 12PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.

www.sheetsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.