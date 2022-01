Thomas I. "Tom" Kristek

Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Theresa; daughter Karen Pazour of Valparaiso, Indiana; son Thomas Kristek of San Jose, California; son Todd Kristek of Chicago's East Side; son David (Courtney) Kristek of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Kristen Kristek of Highland, Indiana; grandson Kevin (Gabrielle) Pazour of Valparaiso, Indiana; grandson Korey Pazour of Las Vegas, Nevada; granddaughter Kate Kristek of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister Evelyn (late Jerry) Osterman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Eva Kristek; brothers, Marty, John (Sandra Jean), Steve (Harla), and Joseph (Helen) Kristek; sisters Marge (Joe) Sandor, Ann (Issac Newbolds) Thomas, and Betty (Paul) Cash.