Thomas J. Cak, 76, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018. He is survived by his daughter Catherine (Jeffery) Diener, sister Marilynn (late Dale) Madsen, brother Jerry (Pat) Cak and grandsons Matthew and Brenden. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster IN 46321. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and from 10:00 a.m. until Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd, Calumet City, IL 60409.