Thomas J. Grenchik

Thomas "Tom" Grenchik was born on October 15, 1932 in Whiting, IN, to Joseph and Theresa (Kovacik) Grenchik. He graduated from St. Procopius Academy, Lisle, IL, in 1950. He was in the US Army from 1953-1955 and worked as a bank teller before and after this time. Tom married the love of his life, Josephine ("Fifi"), on December 27, 1958. They had a beautiful marriage, an example of lifelong love and devotion. Tom graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering in 1960. He worked as an electrical engineer at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), earned his Master's in Electrical Engineering from IIT, graduating with highest distinction, and did contract work for the Navy in San Diego, CA. In April 1964, Tom started working for Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA) in Greenbelt, MD, until he retired in April 1994. While at NASA, Tom worked for multiple projects (as a Celestial Mechanic/Aerospace Engineer), including the TDRSS (a satellite) project and the International Space Station. During the years that he worked at NASA, he joined both the Bowie Barbershop Chorus and a Barbershop Quartet ("One More Song"). Tom always sang in their church choir, too.