GRIFFITH, IN - Thomas J. Harkabus, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the age of 85. He was a former resident of both Highland, IN and Chicago, IL. Tom was the devoted husband of Janet (Formanek) for 53 years. Tom is survived by his sons, Glenn (Susan) and Dr. Michael (Lisa). He was a loving Grandpa/Poppa to Kristen (Nate), Jenna (Wes), Molly (Dr. Evan), Anna (Tyler), John (Carlie), Paige and seven great-grandchildren. Tom is survived by his loving companion of 10 years, Roberta Lindeman. Tom was the only child of Anthony and Marie (Cyrnek) Harkabus. He grew up in the "Back of the Yards" neighborhood of Chicago, IL.

Tom had three careers that he juggled simultaneously for over 40 years. Tom began working in the mail room at Commonwealth Edison and progressed through the organization to become a member of the Nuclear Quality Assurance team. During that same 40 plus year period, Tom enlisted into and became a member of the Illinois National Guard. He retired at the rank of Colonel where he served as both a Company and Battalion Commander. If that was not enough, he was known by many to be a professional musician, playing an accordion for many parities and clubs across the Chicagoland area, beginning at the age of 16. He was our Polka Dad. After retiring, Tom, with his wife Janet were able to spend more time on one of his passions – travel. The little jars of sand that he collected from all over the world are evidence of those experiences. He was also an avid model builder of balsa wood airplanes as evidence by those that continue to hang in the basement of his Griffith home. Finally, he was a great dad, exposing us to various arts and instilling a love of reading. He had an impact on everyone that knew him and he will be dearly missed by all.