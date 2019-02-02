UNION MILLS, IN - Thomas J. Jernas, 71, of Union Mills passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born September 1, 1947 in LaPorte to Stanley and Lucille (Tompkins) Jernas and graduated from South Central High School. He made his career with Bethlehem/Mittal Steel as a bearing repairman and safety officer for 42 years retiring in 2010. Tom loved cheering on his beloved Notre Dame Irish, the Bears and Cubs. His passion for the outdoors brought much enjoyment over the years.
On April 4, 1975 he married NoreneKunst who survives along with their children: Kari (James) Coburn of Wanatah, Eric Jernas of Wanatah and Michelle Jernas of Union Mills, sister, Sharon Suchsland of Brookfield, IL and two grandsons, Austin and Dylan Coburn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wanatah with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.