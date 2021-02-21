Oct. 6, 1950 - Feb. 6, 2021

LOGANSPORT, IN - Thomas J. Kolke, 70, of Logansport, formerly of (Hegewisch) Chicago, IL and Chicago Heights, IL, passed away on Saturday February 6, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Logansport.

Born on October 6, 1950 in Hammond, IN, Thomas was the son of Thaddeus "Ted" and Rose (Lis) Kolke.

On May 2, 1981 in Chicago Heights, IL, he married Melody L. Pew who survives.

Surviving are three children, Jim (Stacey) Kolke; Niki (Dave) Liebig, Elizabeth (Ken) Miller; one brother, Ted (Linda) Kolke; godchild, Tad (Christina) Kolke, and great nephew TJ Kolke; several nieces and nephews.

Tom grew up in (Hegewisch) Chicago, IL working at his parent's bakery, Magic Oven Pastries in Hegewisch, IL. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School and Western Illinois University and attended John Marshall Law School.

Tom was the former co-owner of Kosta's Deli alongside his wife in Chicago Heights, IL. After moving to Logansport, Tom became a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriffs Dept. Most recently Tom was a co-owner of Melody's Estate Sale in Logansport, IN and became an auctioneer after graduating from Reppert's School of Auctioneering in 2017.