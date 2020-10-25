 Skip to main content
Thomas J. Kowalisyn





HOBART, IN - Thomas J. Kowalisyn, age 70 of Hobart, formerly Munster, passed away October 23, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St, Lake Station. www.burnsfuneral.com

