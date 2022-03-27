Oct. 27, 1952 - March 21, 2022

LA PORTE, IN - Thomas J. Labadie Jr., age 69, of LaPorte, IN, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Thomas is survived by his devoted companion, Linda Drennan; loving niece, Laura Labadie; sister, Judith (late Bert Sr.) Howard; brother, James (late Norma) Labadie; three nephews and one niece.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Gladys Labadie (nee Henderson); sister, Cynthia; and brother, Lee.

Thomas was a proud graduate of East Gary Edison High School, Class of 1971. He was a master counselor with DeMolay International in high school, a volunteer firefighter, and worked at U.S. Steel and Josam for 20 years. Thomas was very passionate about history; his favorite president was Harry Truman. Thomas loved Sousa marches and the Bee Gees. He was a member of the Dodge Brothers club, and was a historian. Thomas attended First Baptist Church of Kingsbury.

Friends may meet the family on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368, with procession following immediately to Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

Visit Thomas's online guestbook at www.pruzinfuneralservice.com 219-763-9800.