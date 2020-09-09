DYER, IN - Thomas J. Linz Sr., age 74, of Dyer, passed away August 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Cathy (nee O'Malley) Linz; cherished children: T.J., Carl, and Kristi Anne; precious grandchildren: Cassie, Taylor, Olivia, Aiden, Alex, Jace, Regan and Riley; numerous dear nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter Candace.
Arrangements are private.Thomas honorably served in the United States Marine Corps.
Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
