Thomas J. Maloney, Jr., 85, passed away March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen A. Maloney (preceded in death): loving father of (the late) Daniel (Melinda) Maloney, Michael (Carla Carpenter) Maloney, Beth (Paul) Wiese, Ken (Deana) Maloney, Kris (the late Dan) Barnebey; dear grandfather of Erin, Ryan and Lauren Maloney, Mackenzie and Brogan Maloney, Jonathon and Ellen Wiese, Tommy Maloney, Nicholas, William and Bridget Barnebey; fond brother of Shirley Oros, and (the late) Jenny Jordan.