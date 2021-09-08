Thomas J. McCullough

Thomas worked in the lumber industry for Kaper's Building Material for over 15 years, and continued into the home energy rating field for the past 10 years. He was currently working for The Ber, as a RESNET Quality Assurance Designee. Thomas loved coaching his daughter's little league softball teams. He was always playing wiffle ball in the backyard with family and friends. He was an avid Sox fan. He also loved entertaining friends and family at their cottage; whether it was fishing, pulling kids on the tube or taking long pontoon rides. Thomas also loved to golf. He was a very talented woodworker who was always working on projects. He was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Hebron, IN, where he went on two mission trips to South Dakota. Thomas had a great sense of humor, and made sure others had a good time. He was considerate and always willing to help. Thomas will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.