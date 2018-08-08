CEDAR LAKE, IN - Thomas J. McDonald, age 87, of Cedar Lake, passed away August 6, 2018. He is survived by his children, Charles Edward (Lois) Seng, Gary (Cindy) Seng, Catherine Branon, and Brian (Deadra) Wilkes; 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and Godson, Mark Gilgallon. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Ann E. McDonald, his granddaughter, Emily Seng, parents, Thomas and Genevieve McDonald, sister Joan (Paul) Gilgallon, and brother Paul McDonald.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, August 10, 2018 DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, Father Michael Surufka, OFM, officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Holy Name Cemetery.
Thomas served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired with over 40 years of service from US Steel. Thomas was a faithful member of Holy Name Catholic Church where he volunteered his time among various ministries. He was a devoted fan of Notre Dame football and the Chicago White Sox. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com