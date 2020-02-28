Thomas J. Milcarek, Sr.

Thomas J. Milcarek, Sr.

Thomas J. Milcarek, Sr.

IN LOVING MEMORY THOMAS J. MILCAREK, SR. ON HIS 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

We'll always cherish times we had and smile just at the thought. We hope you know the magnitude of joy your life here brought. Forever in our hearts.

Love and miss you,

Your Wife and Family

