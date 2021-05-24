HEGEWISCH - Thomas J. O'Brien, age 74, late of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Beloved husband of Rorie O'Brien (nee Hutchinson). Loving father of Kelly A. (Brendan Quinn) O'Brien and Thomas James O'Brien III. Caring cousin of many. Preceded in death by parents: Thomas and Anne O'Brien.

Thomas proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army Division Big Red One during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the St. Florian Holy Name Society, General Pulaski 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, American Legion South Shore Post 388 and VFW. Thomas was an entrepreneur and retired from the State of Illinois.

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com