ST. JOHN, IN - Thomas J. Popiela, age 68, of St. John, IN passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Slivka) for 46 years. Loving father of Matthew (Laura) Popiela. Cherished grandfather of Alexis and Nicole. Dearest brother of Robert (Christine) Popiela. Retired employee of NIPSCO. Former longtime Boy Scout Leader for Troop #561.
Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Street St. John, IN. Funeral services Friday, August 10, 2018 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Peter Muha, officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Schererville, IN. 219-365-3474.