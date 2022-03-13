 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas J. Thompson

Thomas J. Thompson

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas J. Thompson, passed away on March 6, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children: Kathy (Mark) Plenus, John (Lisa Thompson); four grand children: Kevin, Erin, Nicholas, Alexis; sister, Kay Nowak; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: John, Donald, Daniel, Phil Thompson, Alice Copolillo, Rose Jablonski, Mary Sherer.

Private family services were held. Thomas was a veteran of the US Army, and Officer of VFW Griffith Post 9982 and a retired pipe fitter Local 597.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Schererville.

