Thomas J. Volk

Thomas was a successful commercial design/build contractor in Northwest Indiana. He proudly built Albanese Candy Factory in Merrillville, IN as well as numerous other special projects. He was a loving man who poured his heart and soul into all he did and to all those with whom he came in contact with. He was very instrumental in the community in spreading God's message of hope and love. Thomas was a devoted husband, father, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.