Sept. 6, 1943 — Jan. 13, 2021
LONG BEACH, IN — Thomas J. Volk, 77, of Long Beach, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Thomas was born September 6, 1943 to Walter and Henrietta Volk in Blue Island, IL.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife: Janet; son: James Volk and his wife Colleen Volk of Hermosa Beach, CA; grandchildren: Olivia and Gabriel Volk; Joshua Volk; great-grandkids: Isaiah, Josiah, and Elsie. Thomas is preceded in death by his son: Jeff Volk; parents: Walter and Henrietta; brother: Walter Volk.
Thomas was a successful commercial design/build contractor in Northwest Indiana. He proudly built Albanese Candy Factory in Merrillville, IN as well as numerous other special projects. He was a loving man who poured his heart and soul into all he did and to all those with whom he came in contact with. He was very instrumental in the community in spreading God's message of hope and love. Thomas was a devoted husband, father, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Private family services have been entrusted to GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL HOME, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the Volk family directly to "Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home."
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com or call (219)874-4214.