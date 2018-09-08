HEGEWISCH, IL - Thomas Jagla age 80, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018.
Beloved husband of 58 years to Eileen Jagla (nee Stefanich). Loving father of Daniel (Tamara) Jagla, David Jagla, Laurie (Nathan) Locher and Linda (Brian) O'Keefe. Proud grandfather of David, Matthew, Jonathan, Kiley, Joseph and Kyle. Caring brother of Syl (Judy) Jagla. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Harry and Stephanie. Thomas was a proud member of the NRA.
Funeral Services 8:30 a.m., Monday, September 10, 2018 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 9, 2018.
