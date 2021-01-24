Thomas James Maloney

LAPORTE FORMERLY OF DYER, IN - Thomas J. "T.J." Maloney, age 27, of LaPorte formerly of Dyer, IN, suddenly, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Loving daddy of Harper Margaret and Tegan Lynn Maloney. Beloved son of Thomas and Deloris Maloney, nee Polizzi. Dearest brother of Samantha (Rodney) Mitchell; uncle of Rodney III, Silas, and Kane. Cherished grandson of Joan and the late Thomas Maloney and the late Salvador and June Polizzi. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.