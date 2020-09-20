 Skip to main content
Thomas John Hadt

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER ON HIS 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

8/23/1979 - 9/23/2014

We love and miss you everyday. Love, Mom, Dad and Family

