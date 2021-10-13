Thomas John Kolodziej

Tom retired from the Air Force in 1992 and moved to San Jose, where the couple lived until Sandy retired in 1996. They moved to Sandy's hometown of Nashua, where Tom began a computer business called Stansson. Tom did everything from setting up computer networks to helping those unfamiliar with the machines set up the basics like email and he liked to fix computers.

Tom was proud to be a veteran, and he was a member of the Nashua VFW and American Legion posts, serving as a commander for both organizations over the years. He also was instrumental in making sure that students attending Nashua-Plainfield schools came to know veterans and was a mainstay in the school's Veterans Day program and also led numerous Memorial Day observances in his adopted hometown.

He did not have any children of his own, but he was, to put it simply, a great uncle to his brothers' children. He never missed a birthday, always calling them on their big day, and enjoyed thoroughly the time he was able to spend with them.