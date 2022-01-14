Thomas Joseph "Rico" Ricciardi

He is survived by his loving mother, Patricia J. (Connelly) Ricciardi; daughter, Brooke (Christian) Alexander; and son, Carmello (Cassie) Ricciardi; loving sisters: Lea Hott (Leon) and Kathleen (John) Emmett; grandchildren: McKenna, Grayson, Carmello, Leonardo, and Gianna; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Carmello T. Ricciardi, and brother, Michael Ricciardi.

Thomas graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Class of '75, and attended Calumet College of St. Joseph. He worked for Combustion Engineering, owned Carmello's Bars and Restaurant, worked for the Lake County Coroner's Office for many years, worked for Union Tank, and was currently employed with Cleveland Cliffs as a Maintenance Supervisor. Thomas was a long- time member and former President of Cesare Batiste Lodge #27 and a member of E.C. Goodfellows Club. He knew no stranger. He was the most fun, funny, caring, generous, kind, and loving man. He told elaborate, hilarious stories. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.