Thomas Koscho

CROWN POINT, IN — Thomas Koscho, 80, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Anthony Medical Center.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria; children: Steven (Harriet) Koscho, of Seattle, WA, David Koscho, of Denver, CO, Michael (Sandra) Koscho, of Eugene, OR and Kathryn (Richard) Sherman, of Watertown, NY; grandchildren: Nigel, Isaiah, Job, Jacob, Matthew and Henry Koscho, and Eleanor and Frederick Sherman; great-grandson, Liam Koscho; and brother, Edward (Diane) Koscho.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Charlotte Koscho, and brothers, Johnny and Daniel Koscho.

Tom was a faithful follower of Jesus. He loved and cherished his family dearly. Tom was a longtime member of Hillside Community Church where he served as an elder and adult Sunday School teacher. He was a 1958 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, and graduated from Purdue University where he played basketball and baseball. He enjoyed all of his children's activities, especially coaching in Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion Post 20.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.