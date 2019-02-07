HAMMOND, IN - Thomas L. Beird, age 80, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2019 at Munster Community. Thomas proudly served his country as a sharpshooter in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN 46321. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Michael J. Yadron. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Mass at St Thomas More. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Rd, Hobart. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Breaking
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion
See who voters selected in 130 categories as the best in the Region in 2018.
Latest Local Offers
Stevenson and Fairchild OMS
Illiana Heating & Cooling
Doherty Images - Photography by Pete Doherty