HOBART, IN - Thomas L. Leonard, age 77, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana on November 24, 1942, to James and Eleanor (Flood) Leonard. He grew up in Hobart and graduated from Hobart High School in 1961. He married Judy Dilliner on October 6, 1962. Thomas was an active member of the Hobart VFW Auxiliary. He retired from Area Sheet Metal in 2000.

Thomas is survived by his son, Jeffery Leonard; daughters: Lisa (Shaun) McGushion and Jennifer (Philip) Stratton; grandchildren: Jennilee (Joe) Stoltz, Cassondra (Jared) Carrier, Steven (Stephany) Leonard, Lauren Stratton, and Caleb Stratton; great-grandchildren: Jessica and Jackson Stoltz, Alana Carrier, Addison and Logan Meredith, and Oliver Clouse; brother, David (Dottie) Leonard; brother-in-laws: Randy (Brenda) Dilliner and Wayne Glotfelty; special friend, Clarie Bisch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Judy (Dilliner) Leonard; his parents James and Eleanor (Flood); brother, James "Dick" Leonard; sisters: Donna Brazil and Patricia Dooling; brother-in-law, Chuck Brazil; sister-in-law, Jerrey Glotfelty; and grandson, Alex Stratton.