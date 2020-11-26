Thomas L. Morris Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Thomas L. Morris, Jr. 97, of East Chicago, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital.

He is survived by five sons: David Morris, of East Chicago, Thomas (Rocharda) Morris III, of Hammond, Myron (Leslie) Morris, Douglas (Bernice) Morris and Randy (LaFonda) Morris, all of East Chicago; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Ophelia Upshaw, of Chicago; goddaughter, Ellen Gillis, of Griffith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta Morris, and parents, Georgia and Thomas Morris Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Tree of Life Baptist Church, 2323 W. 11th Ave., Gary, the Rev. Eric Boone officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Tree of Life Baptist Church from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Morris was retired from the East Chicago Police Department and Union Tank Car Company and was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Morris family during their time of loss.