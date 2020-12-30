Thomas L. Rutherford

MUNSTER, IN — Thomas L. Rutherford, 77, of Munster, IN, passed away suddenly on Saturday December 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of three years, Laura Rutherford; daughter, Maribeth (Peter) Engelland; son, Issac (Theresa) Rutherford; stepchildren, Samantha, Sara Altgilbers and James Altgilbers; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tom worked for 15 years in Construction Services at U.S. Steel and was a member of Highland Elks Lodge 981.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Research in his memory would be appreciated.