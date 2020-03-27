Thomas L. Upton

PORTAGE, IN - Thomas L. Upton, age 82 of Portage, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN. Tom was born April 26, 1937 in Phillipe, West Virginia to the late Carl and Dolly (Biller) Upton. He retired from Midwest Steel with thirty-three years of service as an electrician. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather.

Thomas was survived by two sons, Thomas (Debbie) Upton of Kouts and David (Tammy) Upton of Ft. Myers, FL; one son-in-law, Frank Wedding; five grandchildren, Robert Saylor, Corbin Upton, David Upton, Jr., Jared Upton and Hannah Upton; five great grandchildren, Tasha Saylor, Bobbi Jean Saylor, Amber Saylor, Ryan Saylor and Brayden Saylor; one great-great grandchild, Valerie Smith; two brothers, Roger Upton and Neal Upton; one sister, Shelba Gump; and several nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alma; his parents; his daughter, Donna Wedding; his granddaughter, Paula Saylor; and brother, Jack Upton.

Private funeral services will be conducted at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the American Lung Association.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.