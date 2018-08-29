PORTAGE, IN - Thomas Lance Suggs, age 48, of Portage, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018 while surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born on March 24, 1970 in Dallas, TX. He was employed as a steelworker at Arcelor Mittal. Lance loved to golf, watch movies and spend time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to make people laugh.
He is survived by his parents, Bobby J. and Shirley L. Suggs; two brothers, Craig (Teresa) Suggs and Tim Suggs; two nephews, Cody and Justin Suggs; family friend, Bryan Blevins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Per his wishes, there were no services. REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL entrusted with cremation arrangements.