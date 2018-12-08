KINGMAN, IN - Thomas Lee Berdine age 82, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, surrounded by his loving family in Lafayette, IN.
Thomas was born on November 9, 1936 to Viola Berdine in Hundred, West Virginia. He proudly served our country in the US Army and retired from Inland Steel #4 Slabber. Thomas had a zest for life and never met a stranger. He always had a story to tell and a joke or two up his sleeve.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joann Berdine; son, Frank (Noreen) Berdine; daughter, Jennifer Luptak; grandchildren, Thomas Luptak, Tiffany Berdine, Josie Luptak, and Frankie Berdine; sister, Shirley (Harry) Edwards; brother, Lee Berdine, many sisters and brothers in law and many nieces and nephews. Thomas is preceded in death by granddaughter, Veronica Berdine; mother, Viola Berdine; brothers, Frank Berdine and Jerry Berdine, and his loving dog, Sparky.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.