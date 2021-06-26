Thomas Louis Ampeliotis

Feb. 6, 1974 — June 22, 2021

Thomas Louis Ampeliotis, loving father of three children, exchanged time for eternity on June 22, 2021. Tom is survived by his loving mother and father, Thomas and Ruth (Bryan) Ampeliotis; his beautiful children: Chloe Nelson, Samuel and Thomas Ampeliotis; his best friend and mother of his boys, Katherine Ampeliotis; his sister Alisa Riffey and her husband David; his niece Sabrielle Riffey; and his great nephew Wren McKinney.

Tom was born on February 6, 1974 in Hobart, IN to Thomas and Ruth (Bryan) Ampeliotis. Tom loved sports and played football at Merrillville High School before receiving his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University and his Doctorate from Wesleyan University. Tom was a veteran law enforcement officer, serving in three different departments, before moving into the world of corporate security. After leaving corporate security, Tom built a successful private security company, which he ran until its sale and his retirement in 2020.