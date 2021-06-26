Thomas Louis Ampeliotis
Feb. 6, 1974 — June 22, 2021
Thomas Louis Ampeliotis, loving father of three children, exchanged time for eternity on June 22, 2021. Tom is survived by his loving mother and father, Thomas and Ruth (Bryan) Ampeliotis; his beautiful children: Chloe Nelson, Samuel and Thomas Ampeliotis; his best friend and mother of his boys, Katherine Ampeliotis; his sister Alisa Riffey and her husband David; his niece Sabrielle Riffey; and his great nephew Wren McKinney.
Tom was born on February 6, 1974 in Hobart, IN to Thomas and Ruth (Bryan) Ampeliotis. Tom loved sports and played football at Merrillville High School before receiving his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University and his Doctorate from Wesleyan University. Tom was a veteran law enforcement officer, serving in three different departments, before moving into the world of corporate security. After leaving corporate security, Tom built a successful private security company, which he ran until its sale and his retirement in 2020.
Tom had a lust for life and lived it to its fullest. Tom loved traveling and made it a point to visit every state in the union before embarking on extensive travels to Europe, Asia, and South America. Tom loved a good meal with great wine and close friends. He also found his greatest pleasure spending all of his time with his greatest treasures, his children. A visitation will be held from 10 am prior to the funeral at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment following Graceland Cemetery 1505 Morthland Dr, Valparaiso, IN 4638. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.