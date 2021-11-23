Thomas M. Adams

HIGHLAND, IN — Thomas M. Adams "Nice Guy Tom Adams", age 63, of Highland, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, was called by the Lord on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Rebecca Adams (nee Hoehn); children: Melissa (Louis) Oseguera, Matthew Kile and Kelly Adams; grandchildren: Cody and Aiden Kile; dear mother, Dolores Adams; siblings: Kathy (Dave) Wysocki, Scott Adams and Jim (Joellen) Adams; aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and cousins; and precious pet, "Honey". Preceded in death by his father, Thomas G. Adams.

Thomas loved his church as a dedicated member and enjoyed cooking. He worked in HVAC for several years. He was a loving and funny husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or an animal shelter would be appreciated.

A Funeral Mass Celebrating Thomas' Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 until time of service. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com