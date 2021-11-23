 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas M. Adams

Thomas M. Adams

Thomas M. Adams

Thomas M. Adams

HIGHLAND, IN — Thomas M. Adams "Nice Guy Tom Adams", age 63, of Highland, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, was called by the Lord on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Rebecca Adams (nee Hoehn); children: Melissa (Louis) Oseguera, Matthew Kile and Kelly Adams; grandchildren: Cody and Aiden Kile; dear mother, Dolores Adams; siblings: Kathy (Dave) Wysocki, Scott Adams and Jim (Joellen) Adams; aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and cousins; and precious pet, "Honey". Preceded in death by his father, Thomas G. Adams.

Thomas loved his church as a dedicated member and enjoyed cooking. He worked in HVAC for several years. He was a loving and funny husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or an animal shelter would be appreciated.

A Funeral Mass Celebrating Thomas' Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 until time of service. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts