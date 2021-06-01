 Skip to main content
Thomas M. Holland

June 13, 1951 - March 22, 2021

FORMERLY OF HESSVILLE, IN - Thomas M Holland 69, formerly of Hessville, IN, passed away on March 22, 2021, after a long courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

He is survived by his siblings: Jim (Jacque) Holland, Arizona, Jeanne (Jim) Kerr, Florida, and Kay Panos, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Betty Holland, and brother Donald Holland.

He was a member of Morton High Class of 1970. After high school he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany.

He was an over the road truck driver for many years.

He loved stock car racing and NASCAR.

He loved his beloved King Shepherd, "Bear". He was truly lost after losing his buddy, Bear. Bear will be buried with him at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Florida, or any animal shelter of your choice.

There will be a Memorial at Sarasota National Cemetery, on June 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

