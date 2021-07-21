Thomas M. Ploski

HIGHLAND, IN — Thomas M. Ploski of Highland, Indiana passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the age of 78 after battling cancer. He was an East Chicago native, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1961. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ploski, and parents Mary and Stanley Ploski. He is survived by his beloved wife Marcia Ploski; daughter Deborah (Curt) Ploski-Mitcheltree; grandchildren: Alaina Ploski, Ryan Rodriguez and Carley Rodriguez; great-grandson Ryeitt; sister Pat (late Jim) Chess; sister-in-law, Caryl Ploski; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tom truly set the standard for what it means to be an exemplary human being. Throughout his life, he believed strongly in giving back to his community - especially those in need. He served on the board of the Challenger Learning Center, and volunteered his time with the Salvation Army, First Tee, the Crisis Center of Northwest Indiana, Red Ribbon, and the Sportsmanship Dinner to name a few. He was an active parishioner at St. James the Less, ushering and working closely with St. James Family Help for many years. A successful businessman, Tom led an impressive career at Pepsi Cola in Munster for nearly 30 years where he was a well-loved leader.