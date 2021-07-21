Thomas M. Ploski
HIGHLAND, IN — Thomas M. Ploski of Highland, Indiana passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the age of 78 after battling cancer. He was an East Chicago native, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1961. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Ploski, and parents Mary and Stanley Ploski. He is survived by his beloved wife Marcia Ploski; daughter Deborah (Curt) Ploski-Mitcheltree; grandchildren: Alaina Ploski, Ryan Rodriguez and Carley Rodriguez; great-grandson Ryeitt; sister Pat (late Jim) Chess; sister-in-law, Caryl Ploski; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tom truly set the standard for what it means to be an exemplary human being. Throughout his life, he believed strongly in giving back to his community - especially those in need. He served on the board of the Challenger Learning Center, and volunteered his time with the Salvation Army, First Tee, the Crisis Center of Northwest Indiana, Red Ribbon, and the Sportsmanship Dinner to name a few. He was an active parishioner at St. James the Less, ushering and working closely with St. James Family Help for many years. A successful businessman, Tom led an impressive career at Pepsi Cola in Munster for nearly 30 years where he was a well-loved leader.
He was selected Citizen of the Year by the Munster Chamber of Commerce in 1996, but was Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Uncle of the Year every year. Tom stopped at nothing to support his family - attending every sports event, graduation, and birthday party. When not dedicating his time to his family and his community, Tom was an avid golfer, golfing only on days that end in "y." He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, a sense of humor, and a loving spirit. May his memory be a blessing to all whose paths crossed his.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. James the Less Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN with Father Brian Chadwick officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:00 to 10:30 AM prior to the Mass at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory requested to St. James Family Help. To share an online condolence, please logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com