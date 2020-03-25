Thomas M. Spoerner

MUNCIE, IN - Thomas M. Spoerner, 81, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Muncie, IN. Tom was born December 1, 1938 in Hammond to Arthur Spoerner and Ruth Gledhill Spoerner. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1956. He taught art for forty-two years with the majority of it at Ball State University.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Sharon Spoerner; two sons, Michael Spoerner (wife, Sandy and son, Noah) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and William Spoerner (wife, Amy and daughter, Emily) of Fishers, Indiana. Brother, James Spoerner (wife, Dolly) of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida; sister, Sharlene R. Bozack of Tempe, Arizona; sister-in-law, Kathi Carlson (husband, Larry) of Michigan City, Indiana. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Audrey Spoerner; his father and mother-in-law, Albert and Annamae Archer; and his brother-in-law Sam Bozack.

